iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,919,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,284,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,437,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,724,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after buying an additional 234,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.78. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

