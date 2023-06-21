Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) versus FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Head-To-Head Survey

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Japan Exchange Group and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Exchange Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FactSet Research Systems 1 6 5 0 2.33

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $448.11, suggesting a potential upside of 6.33%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Japan Exchange Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

86.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Japan Exchange Group and FactSet Research Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A $49.88 0.18 FactSet Research Systems $2.01 billion 8.04 $396.92 million $11.52 36.58

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Exchange Group. Japan Exchange Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Exchange Group and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 22.30% 40.18% 14.21%

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Japan Exchange Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Exchange Group

(Get Rating)

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants. It also provides clearing and settlement, and market-related services. Japan Exchange Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

