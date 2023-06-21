Jeryl L. Hilleman Sells 2,081 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $58,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SI-BONE Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SI-BONE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SI-BONE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Stories

