Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $426.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Featured Articles
