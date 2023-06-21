Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $426.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.