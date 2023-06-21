Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $62,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $426.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

