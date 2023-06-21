JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 33,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 204.8% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $416.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

