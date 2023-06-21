Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after purchasing an additional 649,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $235,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $214,755,000 after purchasing an additional 344,059 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $832,365. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

