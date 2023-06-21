Jupiter Wellness Acquisition (NASDAQ:JWACR) Stock Price Up 54%

Shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) rose 54% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 2,698,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 800% from the average daily volume of 299,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Trading Up 54.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $80,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $28,000.

