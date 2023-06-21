Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02), with a volume of 21060330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.26.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project consists of 15 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 8,323 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of 5,065 square kilometers located in northeast Botswana.

