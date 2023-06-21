Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $9.23 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.3% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 299.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

