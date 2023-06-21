Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Trading Down 1.7%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 1,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Kits Eyecare Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

