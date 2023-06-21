Knife River (NYSE:KNF) PT Raised to $54.00 at DA Davidson

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Knife River Stock Performance

Knife River stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. Knife River has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Knife River alerts:

About Knife River

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.