Knife River (NYSE:KNF) PT Raised to $54.00 at DA Davidson

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Knife River Stock Performance
Knife River stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. Knife River has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About Knife River
