KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Shares Down 0.5%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.
About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF
The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.
