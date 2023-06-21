KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Shares Down 0.5%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

Get KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF alerts:

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHYB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 57,687 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.