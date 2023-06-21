Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Trading Down 3.8%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 108,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KUASF. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Kuaishou Technology from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Further Reading

