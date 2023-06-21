Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 4,572.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Kyndryl Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.53. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

