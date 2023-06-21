Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $505.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock opened at $614.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $644.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $562.59 and a 200-day moving average of $508.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

