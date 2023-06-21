Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LB. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

LB stock opened at C$32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.91. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$42.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.70 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7718795 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

