LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) & SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Critical Comparison

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SHL Telemedicine and LifeMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

LifeMD has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.63%. Given LifeMD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeMD $123.12 million 0.94 -$45.54 million ($1.26) -2.83

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and LifeMD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SHL Telemedicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeMD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of SHL Telemedicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of LifeMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A LifeMD -29.44% -7,255.81% -67.31%

Summary

LifeMD beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. SHL Telemedicine Ltd is based in Israel.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

