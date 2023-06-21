Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN opened at $368.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.82. The company has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $378.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

