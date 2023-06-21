LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Stock Price Down 6.6%

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.94. 21,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 25,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

LINKBANCORP Stock Down 6.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 million and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

In related news, Director George Parmer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,993.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

