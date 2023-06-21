Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Loews were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Loews by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 61.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.36 per share, with a total value of $6,199,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,271.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

