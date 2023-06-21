Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Given a C$0.21 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price objective on Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lomiko Metals Stock Up 25.0 %

LMR stock opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00. Lomiko Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.