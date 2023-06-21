Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Given a C$0.21 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price objective on Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Lomiko Metals Stock Up 25.0 %
LMR stock opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00. Lomiko Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
