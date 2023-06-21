Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 302900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price target on shares of Lomiko Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lomiko Metals Trading Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

