London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Purchases 14,103 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Rating) insider Martin Brand acquired 14,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,686 ($111.15) per share, with a total value of £1,224,986.58 ($1,567,481.23).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 16th, Martin Brand sold 9,178 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,766 ($112.17), for a total transaction of £804,543.48 ($1,029,486.22).
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand acquired 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,654 ($110.74) per share, with a total value of £1,036,056.88 ($1,325,728.57).
  • On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($111.36), for a total transaction of £713,646 ($913,174.66).
  • On Friday, June 9th, Martin Brand acquired 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,670 ($110.94) per share, with a total value of £1,070,745 ($1,370,115.16).
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($112.03), for a total transaction of £216,248.50 ($276,709.53).
  • On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand acquired 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,554 ($109.46) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($540,713.50).
  • On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($108.74), for a total transaction of £844,616.22 ($1,080,762.92).
  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($108.57), for a total transaction of £759,746.90 ($972,164.94).
  • On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($107.68), for a total transaction of £730,169.55 ($934,318.04).
  • On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand bought 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($106.22) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,069,567.29).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.1 %

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,636 ($110.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,361.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,809.28. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a one year low of GBX 7,000 ($89.57) and a one year high of GBX 8,818 ($112.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of £43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($127.96) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.20) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($131.80) to GBX 9,900 ($126.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($122.31).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.