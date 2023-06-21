LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Martin McGann Sells 121,975 Shares

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider Martin McGann sold 121,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.24), for a total value of £213,456.25 ($273,136.60).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 173.40 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.71. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.81. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 157.76 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 252.60 ($3.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.30. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently -1,886.79%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 214 ($2.74).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

