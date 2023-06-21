Loop Capital Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $135.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BABA. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.00.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.5 %
Alibaba Group stock opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73.
Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
