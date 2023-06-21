Loop Capital Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $135.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BABA. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

