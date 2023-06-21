Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.54) target price on the stock.

Lords Group Trading Price Performance

LORD stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.79) on Tuesday. Lords Group Trading has a 1 year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 87 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.79. The firm has a market cap of £101.80 million and a P/E ratio of 1,230.00.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Lords Group Trading Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Lords Group Trading

In other Lords Group Trading news, insider Andrew Peter Harrison purchased 115,385 shares of Lords Group Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £75,000.25 ($95,969.61). Corporate insiders own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.