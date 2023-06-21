LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $209.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.17 and a 200-day moving average of $214.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $169.68 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

