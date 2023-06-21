LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $117,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after acquiring an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after acquiring an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $209.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.68 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

