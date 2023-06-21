MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Head to Head Survey

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Infineon Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $675.17 million 6.50 $439.95 million $4.58 13.53 Infineon Technologies $14.32 billion 3.72 $2.19 billion $2.22 18.39

Profitability

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. MACOM Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 46.70% 22.95% 12.00% Infineon Technologies 17.72% 22.32% 12.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions and Infineon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 Infineon Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $69.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%. Infineon Technologies has a consensus price target of $43.35, suggesting a potential upside of 6.17%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Infineon Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power & Sensor systems segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Connected Secure Systems designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

