MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MacroGenics stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.68). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.69% and a negative net margin of 55.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.65 million. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,117,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 186,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

