MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MacroGenics stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.68). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.69% and a negative net margin of 55.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.65 million. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,117,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 186,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

