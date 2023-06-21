Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 11,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $149,046.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $61,363.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 335,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 11,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $149,046.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,322 shares of company stock worth $2,027,639 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Magnite by 32,940.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 349,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 348,842 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 192,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 9,583.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,049 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.14. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

