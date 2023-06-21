Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Mandalay Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.85.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Australia, and the Björkdal gold mine located in Sweden.

