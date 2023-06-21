Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) & Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Critical Contrast

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) and Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manulife Financial and Dai-ichi Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial $13.19 billion 2.61 $5.53 billion $2.18 8.59 Dai-ichi Life N/A N/A N/A $147.35 0.13

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dai-ichi Life. Dai-ichi Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manulife Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial N/A 12.77% 0.72% Dai-ichi Life N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Manulife Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Dai-ichi Life pays an annual dividend of $15.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 85.6%. Manulife Financial pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dai-ichi Life pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Manulife Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dai-ichi Life is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Dai-ichi Life shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Manulife Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Manulife Financial and Dai-ichi Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dai-ichi Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manulife Financial currently has a consensus target price of $29.29, indicating a potential upside of 56.44%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Dai-ichi Life.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Dai-ichi Life on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment provides deposit and credit products; and individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance, and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through multiple distribution channels, including insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in property and casualty reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. The company also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, investment counseling and dealer, portfolio and mutual fund management, property and casualty insurance, and mutual fund dealer businesses. Manulife Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities. The company was formerly known as The Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited and changed its name to Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

