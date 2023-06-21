Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Shares Down 2.4%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 55,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 165,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

