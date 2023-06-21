Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Sells 94,894 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKSGet Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($229,494.13).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 84 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($192.40).
  • On Thursday, April 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 90 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($191.17).

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 187.05 ($2.39) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.95 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,039.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.50) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 175 ($2.24).

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Recommended Stories

