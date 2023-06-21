Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Sells 94,894 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($229,494.13).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 84 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($192.40).
- On Thursday, April 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 90 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($191.17).
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 187.05 ($2.39) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.95 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,039.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
