Martin Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,369 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

Shares of MSFT opened at $338.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.