Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 296 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 432,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 704,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $116,213,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $186.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.