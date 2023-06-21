Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Match Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $79.37.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.