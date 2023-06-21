McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $338.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.02 and its 200-day moving average is $275.74. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

