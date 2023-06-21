mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
mdf commerce Trading Down 4.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.
About mdf commerce
mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. It also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. The company was founded on February 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.
