Mercedes Johnson Sells 750 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,168.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mercedes Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

