Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading Up 1.2%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 22,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 137,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Mercurity Fintech Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.18.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

