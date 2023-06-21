MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,609 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 693,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 301,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Ocugen from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Junge Zhang purchased 200,278 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $100,139.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,077,182 shares in the company, valued at $538,591. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $125.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.87.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

