MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 22,051 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,051 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.