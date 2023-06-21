Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 72 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Novanta were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novanta by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after acquiring an additional 405,731 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novanta by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

NOVT opened at $171.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.02 and a one year high of $173.76.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

