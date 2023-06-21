Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys Shares of 20,366 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EQT by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in EQT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

