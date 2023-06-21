Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in NiSource were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 916,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 90,825 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,021,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after buying an additional 685,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

