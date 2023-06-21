Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.59. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

