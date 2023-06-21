Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $304,000 Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The company had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $588,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $588,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,361.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,458 shares of company stock worth $6,713,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

